Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $125.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 290.4% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $125.11 million and approximately $111.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00434631 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.93 or 0.28792397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

