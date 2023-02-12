Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

