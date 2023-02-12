Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 128,864 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $242,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,106,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,520,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Canton sold 149,554 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $276,674.90.

On Friday, January 27th, Barry Canton sold 145,907 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $265,550.74.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04.

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

