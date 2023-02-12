Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.37 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.25 to $10.37 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 267.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

