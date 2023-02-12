Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25 to $10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.88. 3,204,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,452. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $150.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 267.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 532,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

