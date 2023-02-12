Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$18.70 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.70 and a twelve month high of C$21.35. The firm has a market cap of C$446.29 million and a P/E ratio of 62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

