Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.59.
Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
