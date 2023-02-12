Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.59.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter.

