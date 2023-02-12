Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Global X Education ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
EDUT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.246 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF
