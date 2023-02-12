GMX Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. GMX has a market cap of $563.49 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $66.60 or 0.00302707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,873,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,460,607 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

