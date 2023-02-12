GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNNDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.04. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S ( OTCMKTS:GNNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

