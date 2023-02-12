Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0005

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $74,717.35 and approximately $2,943.75 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00432343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.98 or 0.28639157 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.