Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Western Digital worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

