Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.