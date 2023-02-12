Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Garmin worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

GRMN stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.