Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Purchased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.12% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GHL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

