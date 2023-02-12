Greenleaf Trust Buys 5,186 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

