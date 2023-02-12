Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

