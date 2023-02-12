Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.