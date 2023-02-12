Greenleaf Trust Sells 134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $122.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

