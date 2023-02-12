Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GOF opened at $17.13 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $276,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

