Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $551,158.71 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

