Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.