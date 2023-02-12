Head-To-Head Comparison: Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) versus Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) and Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Ansell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A Ansell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Ansell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ansell 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $448.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sartorius Stedim Biotech is more favorable than Ansell.

9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Ansell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 87.85 Ansell N/A N/A N/A $1.24 62.48

Ansell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius Stedim Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ansell pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sartorius Stedim Biotech beats Ansell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures. Its technologies cover inter alia, cell line technologies, cell culture media, bioreactors, and a wide range of products for separation, purification, and concentration of biological intermediates and finished products, as well as solutions for storage and transportation. It also offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. The company was founded on September 28, 1978 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves. The Industrial segment provides multi-use hand and body protection solutions for industrial worker environments and specialty applications. The company was founded by Eric N. Ansell in 1899 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

