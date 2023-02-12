Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.32. The company had a trading volume of 674,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,102. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

