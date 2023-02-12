Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 294 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.03. The stock has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

