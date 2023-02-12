Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 51,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 200,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 130,667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,263,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,586,000 after buying an additional 636,452 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 12,983,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,210,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.