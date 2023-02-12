Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $5,346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 50,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

