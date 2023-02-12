Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,610 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB remained flat at $19.91 on Friday. 121,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51.

