Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,865,000 after buying an additional 285,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after buying an additional 147,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. 1,337,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

