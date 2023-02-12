Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 8,921 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 147.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 159,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

ILMN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 959,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

