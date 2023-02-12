Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.20. 4,479,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.42. The company has a market cap of $427.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.