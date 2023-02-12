Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.