HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €29.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

HelloFresh Stock Down 12.9 %

HelloFresh stock opened at €22.20 ($23.87) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of €74.64 ($80.26). The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

