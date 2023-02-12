HEX Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. HEX has a market cap of $27.75 billion and approximately $9.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00431939 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.28612449 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.