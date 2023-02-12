HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.15 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. HI has a market cap of $63.15 million and $546,384.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00044331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02242258 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $587,324.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

