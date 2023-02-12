High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

