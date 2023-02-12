Highland Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 2,737,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.5 %

DigitalBridge Group Profile

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.05.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

