Highland Capital Management LLC Has $22.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 377,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,162,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,081 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $158.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

