Highland Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FOX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 851,054 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

