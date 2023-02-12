Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

