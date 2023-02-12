Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

HKMPY stock remained flat at $41.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

