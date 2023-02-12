Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.