Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 193.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 105.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

