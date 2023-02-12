Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $289,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,901 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

