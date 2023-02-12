Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.29% of Sensus Healthcare worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

