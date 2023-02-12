Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,929.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up approximately 0.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CGI worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.