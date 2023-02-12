Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

