Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

