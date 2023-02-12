Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of International Money Express worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in International Money Express by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in International Money Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $873.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.