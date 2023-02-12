Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.